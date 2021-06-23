Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

20Q: Undrafted Free Agents To Watch

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - At this point, no one needs to be reminded of the Cowboys' success rate in undrafted free agency. From Drew Pearson to Everson Walls to Tony Romo, some of the best players in franchise history have come from the ranks of the undrafted. In recent years, unheralded names like Miles Austin and Cole Beasley have risen to prominence after making the roster as undrafted free agents. Even last year's roster leaned heavily on undrafted players, as Rico Dowdle, Sean McKeon and Terence Steele all made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.

www.thedallasnews.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Everson Walls
Person
Tony Romo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#Cowboys#20q#American Football#Dallascowboys Com#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthedallasnews.net

20Q: What Position Still Needs An Upgrade

FRISCO, Texas - It won't be long now. The Cowboys have concluded their offseason program and are in the middle of their summer break. As hard as it might be to believe, they'll be at training camp in Oxnard, Calif., in less than one month. Once they get there, they...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

11) Who Will Be Backup QB Behind Dak?

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys made a rare move last offseason and acquired an established, experienced quarterback to back up Dak Prescott, who at the time, had never missed a game. Andy Dalton's signing proved to be a worthwhile investment although the Cowboys were still unable to make the playoffs...
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Cowboys to make their 3rd appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time in the 20th anniversary season of “Hard Knocks.” HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern. The Cowboys are the first team to make three appearances on the training...
NFLHollywood Reporter

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys To Be Featured In 16th Season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’. The Dallas Cowboys will be the featured team for the 16th edition of the HBO and NFL Films docuseries Hard Knocks, the NFL says. Actor Liev Schreiber will once again narrate the series. The…. Chris Schultz, Former NFL...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers fined by NFL for OTA violations

The NFL fined a trio of teams this week for rule violations made during organized team activities (OTAs) last month. Announced on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars were the culprits. The latter received the largest fines. Per the league’s website, the Jags were fined $200,000...
USA Today

Jayron Kearse found deciding on Cowboys easy, 'Dallas just stuck out to me'

The 2020 season didn’t bring much success on the field for the Dallas Cowboys, however they came away knowing that they had one piece of the puzzle at the safety position figure out. Donovan Wilson logged two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 10 starts. Veteran Damontae Kazee was signed during free agency and is the clubhouse leader to start opposite Wilson while rookie Israel Mukuamu will provide depth at the position as well.
NFLYardbarker

Dak Backup: Why Cowboys Need To Trade for Bears QB Nick Foles

The Dallas Cowboys have no unusual reason to have trepidation about the 2021 health of QB Dak Prescott.They simply have the normal reasons to be worried - and they do not presently employ a backup QB who can calm those worries. But the Chicago Bears do employ such a backup....
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys free agent acquisition Brent Urban could become the new Tyrone Crawford

Last season the Dallas Cowboys saw their production on defense drop across the board as many veterans struggled to regain their form. One of the more traditionally underrated players whose production dropped off for the Cowboys last season was defensive end/defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford; he was coming back from double hip surgery that ended his 2019 season after only four games. His presence in the trenches in the past for the Cowboys was quite important when you consider his ability to get up the field with speed, and his power giving him the ability to push around offensive linemen in his way.
NFLPosted by
CBS19

REPORT: Dallas Cowboys to be subject of HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

DALLAS — It appears as if HBO's "Hard Knocks" has made their selection for which NFL team to follow ahead of the upcoming season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, HBO is set to announce the Dallas Cowboys as the subject of this season's five-episode series debuting Aug. 10. Schefter says...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

NFC Rumors: Bears, Biadasz, Cowboys, Vikings

The Bears made Kyle Fuller a surprise cap casualty shortly after free agency’s outset, and while the team did sign Desmond Trufant, the former well-paid Falcon has struggled with injuries in each of the past two seasons. Chicago has resisted adding more help at the position, and Trufant may not have the inside track to start opposite Jaylon Johnson at outside cornerback. After a strong minicamp, Kindle Vildor may be ahead of Trufant on the track toward a starting job, Adam Jahns of The Athletic notes (subscription required). Although the 2020 fifth-round pick out of Georgia Southern only played 135 defensive snaps as a rookie, new DC Sean Desai mentioned him as an in-house solution to replace either Fuller or departed slot corner Buster Skrine. The Bears going with Vildor alongside Johnson will certainly represent an experience step back, with Fuller and Skrine having combined to play 17 seasons.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking explosive this offseason

Elliott has worked hard this offseason to improve his footwork and get in better shape, and as a result he's looked quicker and more explosive in OTAs and minicamp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "Zeke looks great," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said this week. "He's in the best shape of his life. Looking fast."
NFLnumberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott moving more swiftly for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is "way quicker, way more elusive, more fluent" than he was in 2020, per Cowboys running backs coach Josh Hicks. Elliott posted career-lows last year in rushing yards (979), yards per carry (4.0), rushing touchdowns (6), and 20-plus yard rushes (3). Hicks attributes that regression to "heavy feet" and believes that, after having worked with Elliott this offseason, the two-time NFL leader in rushing yards will return to form. Jon Machota of The Athletic echoed Hicks' praise, saying Elliott "looked fresh and explosive" during organized team activities in front of reporters last month. Elliott and the entire Cowboys' offense is due for a bounce-back season with a healthy Dak Prescott under center.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley would rather retire before he gets the COVID vaccine; do you agree with this stance?

Wide receiver Cole Beasley no longer plays for the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have our attention. The team's former slot receiver took to Twitter recently to voice his opinion on how the NFL Players Association is treating unvaccinated players compared to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is what Beasley had to say...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Trade Calls? Their Answer on Vander Esch

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have received “exploratory” trade inquiries from other NFL teams regarding Leighton Vander Esch, a source tells CowboysSI.com, but Dallas has no plan to trade the linebacker. And Vander Esch himself is comfortable with that plan. "I've got nothing but respect for the Joneses," Vander Esch...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...