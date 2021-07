New Build Financing Proceeding as Planned with Financing of 13 Vessels Completed to Date. Continued Progress on Balance Sheet Optimization and Capital Structure. LONDON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE:ATCO), today announced that it has secured financings (the "Concluded Financings") for 13 of the previously announced 45 newbuild containerships (the "Newbuild Vessels") ordered by Seaspan from December 2020 through June 2021. The Concluded Financings total approximately $1.3 billion of funding with respect to the 13 Newbuild Vessels, which have an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.4 billion. The 13 Newbuild Vessels are expected to generate $2.7 billion of gross contracted cash flows over the duration of their long-term charters, which will commence upon delivery of each vessel. The 13 Newbuild Vessels are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and extend through the first quarter of 2024.