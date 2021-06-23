Supreme Court rules for cheerleader in case involving school rules, free speech on social media
(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a major free speech case involving when schools can enforce rules of conduct on social media. The case involves Brandi Levy, who didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for her school, posting a vulgar message to the social media app Snapchat, saying, "'F*** school, F*** cheer, F*** softball, F*** everything,'" she recounted to ABC News Live. Days later, Lee’s school accused her of breaching a code of conduct and suspended her from cheerleading for an entire year.www.wbal.com