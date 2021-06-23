Cancel
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules for cheerleader in case involving school rules, free speech on social media

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in a major free speech case involving when schools can enforce rules of conduct on social media. The case involves Brandi Levy, who didn't make the varsity cut as a freshman cheerleader for her school, posting a vulgar message to the social media app Snapchat, saying, "'F*** school, F*** cheer, F*** softball, F*** everything,'" she recounted to ABC News Live. Days later, Lee’s school accused her of breaching a code of conduct and suspended her from cheerleading for an entire year.

Congress & Courtsjocoreport.com

Supreme Court Backs Student Free Speech, Rejects Stein’s Argument

An 8-1 free-speech ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court out last week rejected arguments N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein offered in a friend-of-the-court brief. Justices ruled in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman in Pennsylvania when she ran afoul of local school officials. Levy took to Snapchat to share disappointment over not making her school’s varsity cheerleading team. Her rant on the topic included a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.
Congress & CourtsEngadget

Supreme Court rules that ‘F--- school’ is free speech in student Snapchat case

The Supreme Court ruled today that a high school in Pennsylvania violated a student's First Amendment rights by suspending her from the cheerleading team, following Snapchat posts where she criticized the school with expletives. The judgement sets a stronger standard for how schools can punish students for off-campus speech, something that's all the more common these days with social networks like Snapchat. The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling, which also found that the school, Mahoney Area High School, violated Brandi Levy's First Amendment rights.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

The Surprising Future of Free Exercise of Religion at the Supreme Court | Opinion

This was an important year for religious liberty at the U.S. Supreme Court. But except for those watching the Court's decisions quite closely, what's new was easy to miss. The future of free exercise litigation looks quite different than the future many religious liberty advocates had hoped for a year ago. Still, it is a future full of promise for those who would support broad judicial protection for First Amendment religious liberty rights.
Congress & CourtsWest Hawaii Today

Editorial: Supreme Court gets voting rights wrong

Thursday, the Supreme Court issued two significant rulings on the sanctity and openness of our democratic republic, doing so along ideological lines, with the conservative 6-3 majority twice prevailing. It got one decision very wrong and one just right. First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim...
Congress & CourtsThe Day

Weakening libel law was a terrible Supreme Court mistake

In 1964, the Supreme Court changed the direction of libel law dramatically with its decision in New York Times v. Sullivan. For the first time, the Supreme Court placed some libelous speech under the protection of the First Amendment. Today, in this so-called “information age,” we are witnessing escalating chaos...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court's Pipeline Decision Shows DC Still Has Adults In The Room

On Wednesday, June 29, the United States Supreme Court handed down one of its most important decisions in years. In the case of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC v. New Jersey, et al., by a narrow 5-4 margin, the Court affirmed the right of PennEast Pipeline Company, LLC (PennEast LLC), a private company, to take by eminent domain certain lands in which the State of New Jersey claimed it had an interest in order for that company to build a natural gas pipeline. In so holding, the Court brushed aside New Jersey’s claim that such a taking violates the 11th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision.
Baltimore, MDWBAL Radio

Court information shows Mosbys paid off federal tax lien

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby have paid off their $45,000 federal tax lien, according to information filed in circuit court. In March 2020, the Internal Revenue Service filed the lien against the Mosbys' property for unpaid taxes from 2014 to 2016. A lien...
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Supreme Court Rejects Another Questionable Qualified Immunity Decision By An Appeals Court

From the SCOTUS-plays-another-round-of-QI-hot-potato dept. The Supreme Court appears to be continuing to make amends for the mess it's made of qualified immunity over the years. Having tilted the playing field so far in favor of law enforcement even appeals court judges started making audible noise about the injustices encouraged by this doctrine, the Supreme Court seems to be trying to make things a bit more level.
California Statenewsitem.com

California targets free speech and charities

After the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling Thursday that invalidated California’s practice of demanding that charities disclose their largest donors to the state attorney general, lawyer Casey Mattox of the conservative Americans for Prosperity Foundation marveled at the coalition that came together to fight the machine. When the California...
Congress & CourtsNewsTimes

'Landmark' verdicts like Chauvin murder conviction make history - but court cases alone don't transform society

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) American courts in 2021 have already handed down several potentially historic rulings, from the Supreme Court’s recent decision restricting voting rights in Arizona and potentially nationwide to a Minnesota jury’s conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering George Floyd last year.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
In Homeland Security

Supreme Court Cases Send Mixed Messages about LGBTQ Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court continues to send seemingly mixed messages about the recognition of LGBTQ equity rights and the limitation of those rights in commerce and social contracts under the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause. On June 15, 2021, the Court announced its decision in Fulton v. Philadelphia, one of the most-watched cases in the Court’s October 2020 term.

