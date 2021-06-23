Cancel
Business

39% of restaurants can't afford June rent, report finds

By Alicia Kelso
restaurantdive.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-nine percent of restaurants were unable to cover their rent payment for the month of June, according to a report from Alignable. This data marks an improvement from May's report, which showed that 49% of restaurant owners could not cover rent and a big jump from December, in which 61% couldn't pay rent. However, the number of businesses unable to pay rent in June increased in New York, Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina and Florida.

