Blake Lively took to her Instagram Story to remember her late father, actor Ernie Lively, following his death on June 3 at the age of 74. See her touching tribute. Blake Lively mourned her beloved father, actor Ernie Lively, with an emotional post on her Instagram Story. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum, 33, took to her social media account on June 10, just one day after news broke of her father’s passing at the age of 74. The photo that Blake shared was so personal and touching. You can see a fan-circulated repost of the image below.