Yuzu Butter-Steamed Scallops

This cute little Monmouth Street cafe has a special place in our hearts. Not because the food is going to blow you away, but because it’s just so reliable. Need a lunch spot you don’t have to book in advance? Sorted. Need somewhere quiet for an intimate catch-up in Covent Garden? This is the place. In the mood for some homemade ice tea and baked porcini pasta while you take your laptop out and pretend to do some work? Go ahead. Want to actually do some work? It’s good for that too. It’s the sort of place you head to for the convenient location and velvet sofas, and stay for the relaxing environment and tasty food.