Recipes

Yuzu Butter-Steamed Scallops

By May Chow
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong is surrounded by the sea, so seafood is an integral part of Cantonese cuisine. There are so many different iconic dishes, and you'll find that many involve steaming, which is a gentle way to cook seafood and still preserve its original flavor. At Happy Paradise and Little Bao, we specialize in taking these classic dishes and giving them a unique twist. This dish is traditionally done with garlic, razor clams, vermicelli, a bit of oil, a bit of soy sauce, but here, we take some of our favorite flavors such as yuzu and butter and give this local classic a bit of an Asian American twist.

#Yuzu#Scallops#White Wine#Food Drink#Cantonese#Asian#American#Chinese
