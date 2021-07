As she revealed on Instagram Wednesday, even she is subject to accidents, sharing a photo of her bound foot and bare toes following surgery from an Achilles tendon rupture:. "Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story," she wrote in the caption. "Bad timing all around. Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail. The great Dr John Kennedy at NYULangone performed a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage."