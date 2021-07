Third trimester abortions should typically be illegal according to 80 percent of Americans, a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. The findings revealed most Americans, 61 percent, believe most or all abortions should be legal in the first three months of a woman's pregnancy known as the first trimester. For the second trimester that begins on week 13, 65 percent believe abortion should be illegal. The final trimester begins on the 28th week of pregnancy.