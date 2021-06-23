Audrey Baird
Audrey Hardy Baird passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021. She is survived by her children, Thomas Baird (Sheila Autilio) and Nancy Brown (Jeffrey); her six granddaughters who were her pride and joy, Kathryn Cabrera (Alex), Kelsey Anderson (Doug), Lauren Harris (Dustin), Jill Brown, Taylor Baird (Mike Richos), and Sara Brown; and her five great-grandchildren, Alec Cabrera, Jack Anderson, Maxwell Cabrera, Quinn Anderson, and Nora Audrey Harris. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Tinker; her beloved daughter-in-law, Betsy Baird; and her granddaughter, Kate Bowers Brown.www.leaderherald.com