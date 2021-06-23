Cancel
The Jazz River—Black Jazz Records-Revolutions Inside and Out

By Matthew Goldwasser
Cover picture for the article1971 was a bad time to start a new jazz record label. Pop and Rock music ascended to and jazz musicians were having a hard time making a living. But pianist and entrepreneur Gene Russell had a vision, every bit as urgent and contemporary as anything else going on in the U.S. at the time. He wanted to create a space where Black jazz artists, most of whom were far from household names could record their music and reach the wider world. In the same era, Civil Rights leaders such as Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, and the Black Panther Party were leading the cause for justice, liberty, equality, and musical collectives like AACM in Chicago, the Black Artists Group in St. Louis, and the Union of God’s Musicians and Artists Ascension in Los Angeles were working to promote and nurture self-determination and self-expression. This was the culture into which Black Jazz Records came into being.

