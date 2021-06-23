Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Reckoning With the Legacy of JJ's Clubhouse

By Elizabeth Van Winkle
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 2, 2017, I shakily made my way over the rough rock driveway, up the cement stairs into JJ's Clubhouse (not without being rudely stopped by the doorman so he could search me while letting men pass by effortlessly). This was the first time I would try to go into the leather bar, as I'd heard so many horror stories from queer women about the place over the years. The bar famously refused to let women in the bar at all, even kicking out some men for looking too "feminine." When they eventually started letting women in, they had to be escorted in by a man and often patrons would block women from using bathrooms so they'd have to leave the bar completely.

www.riverfronttimes.com
