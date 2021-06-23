5737 W Irma Ln

This property is new on the market and has had only one family as owners. It is located in the quiet Country Acres Addition. This home offers over 1,600 square feet of main floor living area. It has spacious rooms and a lot of storage space. The kitchen is a spacious 12.5x13 area with cabinet space you just won't find in most new homes and there are two large lazy susans. There is a cozy Family Room that opens to a 12x16 deck for relaxing and quiet time with family. The basement has a large 12x34 Rec Room that could be made into a theatre room as well. The 506 square foot side load garage is large enough for larger size vehicles and extra storage. Be sure to put this home on your list of homes to view.