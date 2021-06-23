Cancel
Real Estate

5737 W Irma Ln

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article3+ Bedroom Home in Arrowhead Ranch with Solar! - Beautiful home located in highly sought after Arrowhead Ranch, this home will not stay on the market for long. This is a 3 Bedroom Home plus a separate Den/Office/4th Bedroom, 2 full baths, wood and tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning and carpet in the bedrooms. Great open layout with a fireplace in the family room and upgraded bay windows show off fully landscaped backyard, with large patio and fruit trees. It also has a 3 car garage and solar system leaving the home with an extremely low electric bill around $40 per month. Landscaping included in rent.

Home & Garden

6712 Duluth Avenue

Outstanding renovation of this beautiful and inviting brick home with wood floors and custom finishes! 2300 sq ft on 3 levels with nice upgrades. Newly sealed oak floors on main floor; cherry wood custom cabinetry; upgraded electrical switches and outlets (Decora); granite counters with tile backsplash; jetted American Standard soaking jacuzzi tub with built-in heater; vented natural gas fireplace with remote; new Energy Star vinyl windows (Pella) and screen door (Andersen); 2nd kitchen in basement; brand new washer and dryer; built-in surround sound (5.1) in family room; daylit basement with separate entrance, sep kitchen, and full bath; extensive low-maintenance landscaping; low-voltage landscape lighting and LED accent lighting; extensive built-in storage; smart thermostat; extensive insulation (air seal, blown cellulose, etc.); detached FULL SIZE 2 car garage with automatic door, extensive storage, and dedicated electrical circuits. Solid as a rock construction--block, brick, and steel. Freshly painted walls and trim. Expansive patio for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. Minutes from downtown, around the corner from 95, 895, and Eastern Avenue, but with a relaxed appeal and plenty of privacy.OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED ON JULY 15th.
oucampus.org

320-330 W MEDLOCK DR

Large 2bd 2bath North central Phx - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd ave Camelback, Upstairs corner unit makes this more private, covered parking, community pool nicely kept property in the heart of North central Phx. Call 602 230-8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Virginia State

1921 E. Virginia Ave.

One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, private parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
Real Estate

1713 Cypress Lane

This property is new on the market and has had only one family as owners. It is located in the quiet Country Acres Addition. This home offers over 1,600 square feet of main floor living area. It has spacious rooms and a lot of storage space. The kitchen is a spacious 12.5x13 area with cabinet space you just won't find in most new homes and there are two large lazy susans. There is a cozy Family Room that opens to a 12x16 deck for relaxing and quiet time with family. The basement has a large 12x34 Rec Room that could be made into a theatre room as well. The 506 square foot side load garage is large enough for larger size vehicles and extra storage. Be sure to put this home on your list of homes to view.
MLS

7940 Stevenson Road

Here is a forever house with 5 bedrooms plus a sunroom addition, an office with a separate entrance, and a large den on the main level. Two bedrooms on the upper level with another full bath and abundant storage. Two wood-burning fireplaces plus a pellet stove. The patio is wired for your hot tub. Garage and separate office Updated and upgraded, this Sugar-built Stevenson home sits on a beautifully landscaped and manicured lot. Such a pretty Baltimore County home inside the Baltimore Beltway.
Accokeek, MD

14888 Poplar Hill Road

$205,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDPG2002664. One of the last buildable lots in the Moyaone Reserve! Beautiful, 5.7 acre secluded grass and wooded lot with a spacious park like atmosphere! Its 18ft Tiny House on wheels presents an opportunity to live rustically while building your dream home and provides relaxing weekend escapes for all four seasons. Immerse yourself in the poplars up in the hilltop clearing. Adjacent to the National colonial farm, with seasonal views of George Washington's Mount Vernon and river shining through the trees as dusk.Land details: Perc Approved Expanded driveway apron and new culvert (2019), Topographical and boundary survey complete , Budget price drawings from MV Architects.Tiny house details upon request.
oucampus.org

11292 N 161st Dr

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This is a super clean home with newer carpet and paint. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. It features Bay windows in the dining area and master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, a loft with built in desk, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, a 3 car tandem garage with finished floors, covered patio and finished backyard. Property is located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and highway access.
Home & Garden

125 N. 18th Street

Great Floor Plan! Fully Renovated with a Washer and Dryer! - A smartly designed, spacious three-bedroom apartment home all with exquisite interior finishes and ample storage and patio space. The three bedroom floor plan has full interior upgrades, appliances included, a spacious closet space and bedrooms. We offer plank flooring in all units, updated modern fixtures and fans in every room and large kitchens. Our apartments have a personal storage area and built in shelving areas throughout the apartment. Enjoy a spacious patio or balcony overlooking lush landscaping with over 100 trees on site and amazing downtown skyline views. We are a smoke free community with central heating and cooling and a professional and prompt on site management team. Fully gated and enjoy plenty of covered parking.
MLS

1708 Landmark Drive , 3D

Impeccably maintained top floor condo in popularly located Pond Condos! Two good sized bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a remodeled primary bathroom, walkin closet and vaulted ceilings. Hall bath has been remodeled as well. The updated kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliance and a breakfast bar. Living room has lots of light, a possible eating area and vaulted ceilings. There is a separate dining room that can be used as a den/office. Other amenities include a balcony, skylights, a separate laundry room with full sized washer & dryer, fresh paint and more. Conveniently located to Bel Air and commuter routes, shopping and rec facilities.
MLS

1914 Searles Road

This 3 bedroom home is looking for its forever family. Located in Eastfield with great neighbors and walking distance to shopping center and bus stop. This house is waiting for you! This home is in need of a little paint, maybe some new carpet, and some new appliances. Own this home for less than most people rent - Stop making your landlord rich! Call today for a private showing. Photos are coming soon.
Real Estate

11912 Sawhill Boulevard

Over 7,000 sq ft of stunning estate, the perfect blend of elegance and country charm. Gorgeous interiors of gleaming custom wood floors and dramatic vaulted and coffered ceilings. First floor owner+GGs suite with fireplace in the bedroom and oversized bathroom with walk in closet, jacuzzi soaking tub, and separate shower. Four more bedrooms upstairs, each with its own individual bath. Expansive open space on the upper floor can be your dream home office, your hobby space, second family room or all of the above. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Full basement with finished and unfinished space and full bath. Private, wooded lot. Spacious open deck and screened porch leading to an inviting pool area surrounded by trees. Come see it now!
Real Estate

14023 N 130th Dr

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in Rancho El Mirage - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house has all the features you would want in rental. Granite counter tops, track lighting, mix of tile and carpet, ceiling fans throughout, HUGE loft upstairs, spacious bedrooms, upgraded fixtures, blinds and a very nice backyard within a quiet cul-de-sac. New interior paint throughout.
House Rent

825 E Marlette Ave

Newly Available 2BD unit in the MARLETTE neighborhood - Central Phoenix - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in a very well manicured, Private 8 unit Complex with a private backyard! Less than a mile from Feeney's Restaurant & Bar and Christo's! Walking distance to exceptional restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping. Great Lighting w/ an open floor plan. Overlooks beautiful community area. A must see! Please contact our leasing office at 480.619.2792 EXT. 0 for more information!
South Houston, TX

104 Ashley Lane

Charming, move in ready home on quiet Ashley Lane located in South Houston. A large beautiful yard with shade trees surrounds this multi level home that features engineered hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen/dining combo is equipped with stainless appliances, custom built island, and a pantry. Spacious 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, linen closet and coat/storage closet make up the upper level. A possible 4th bedroom, office, or whatever you need it to be is on the lower level near the garage and large laundry/mechanical room equipped with plumbing for a sink and toilet. This location is convenient to a nature trail, Hwy 63 access, restaurants, and shopping.
Real Estate

701 S Elizabeth Street

Come make this charming two bedroom ranch home your own. Selling "AS IS" - Beautiful Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, and both Bedrooms on the main level. There is a non-conforming 3rd bedroom in the walkout lower level. Lower level family room with fireplace and a second bathroom. Large fenced corner lot, large deck with a screened-in porch, newer windows, new garage door, double wide driveway and the roof is 4 years old. Lots to like about this house!
Real Estate

242 N Maynard Ave

Charming ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a separate dining room. All appliances stay with the house. Check out the two large car garage and a storm shelter located inside the garage. It has a storage shed and a fully fenced and nice size backyard. Call to schedule your private showing today. Home being sold "as is, where is"
Real Estate

1413 Stengel Avenue

Well maintained and recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home on quiet street. Hardwood floors and crown molding thru out main level,. Large eat in kitchen with 1 year old stainless steel appliances and table space. Updated full tile bath & large master suite with new sliders opening to private rear deck off bedroom suite. Upstairs features two bedrooms and storage space. Fully finished basement with tile floor, recessed lighting, chair molding and rear entry. Additional full tile bath in basement with frameless glass shower. Laundry room with washer and dryer and plenty of additional space. Outside with driveway parking for 3 cars and fully fenced rear yard. Backyard is cleared, flat and has shed for additional storage.
Real Estate

440 N Putter Ln

Attractive 4 bedroom home on large corner lot in beautiful Rolling Hills area near Buffalo Park. Close to the Rolling Hills Golf course. Enjoy backyard seclusion with beautiful trees, 2 level deck ideal for entertaining and privacy fenced yard. Inviting open vaulted main floor living room with hardwood floors with carpet insert and wood-burning fireplace. Large kitchen and dining area opens to 2-level wood deck. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and master bath with skylight. In addition there is a second bedroom on the upper level. Lower level has view out windows in the family room and 2 bedrooms with walk in closets. In addition there is a finished basement with daylight window. Seller is offering a home warranty for buyer. Don't miss out- See today!
Real Estate

858 S Marcilene Ter

CHARMING and BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! This home has been very well cared for and is going to sell fast! Perfect for a first time home buyer, investor, or for a rental property! Beautiful hard wood flooring in the living room and gorgeous tile flooring in the kitchen. This home has a nice sized one car garage and plenty of extra storage room in the basement! Also has a very spacious fenced in yard! All appliances stay except for the washer and dryer. Selling as is. Schedule your viewing today! More photos coming soon!!!
Real Estate

540 E Ames Pl

Beautiful Property with Contemporary Flair - These homes offer the quintessential urban lifestyle with a contemporary flair. An enclosed garage occupies the first floor. with primary living space on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor.The fourth floor can be an office. playroom or even a master suite. The views of downtown and mountains to the east are outstanding. The contemporary interiors have stainless appliances, exposed ductwork, wood floors on the main level and much more.

