5757 W Eugie Ave #1053

Outstanding renovation of this beautiful and inviting brick home with wood floors and custom finishes! 2300 sq ft on 3 levels with nice upgrades. Newly sealed oak floors on main floor; cherry wood custom cabinetry; upgraded electrical switches and outlets (Decora); granite counters with tile backsplash; jetted American Standard soaking jacuzzi tub with built-in heater; vented natural gas fireplace with remote; new Energy Star vinyl windows (Pella) and screen door (Andersen); 2nd kitchen in basement; brand new washer and dryer; built-in surround sound (5.1) in family room; daylit basement with separate entrance, sep kitchen, and full bath; extensive low-maintenance landscaping; low-voltage landscape lighting and LED accent lighting; extensive built-in storage; smart thermostat; extensive insulation (air seal, blown cellulose, etc.); detached FULL SIZE 2 car garage with automatic door, extensive storage, and dedicated electrical circuits. Solid as a rock construction--block, brick, and steel. Freshly painted walls and trim. Expansive patio for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. Minutes from downtown, around the corner from 95, 895, and Eastern Avenue, but with a relaxed appeal and plenty of privacy.OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED ON JULY 15th.