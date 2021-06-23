Cancel
House Rent

5757 W Eugie Ave #1053

oucampus.org
 13 days ago

Glendale Beauty! - **3 month lease going month to month every month thereafter**. Beautiful ground level condo with a prime location looking out over a wash and bike path, no neighbors behind, tons of shopping and restaurants nearby, freeways, schools (ASU West) and even a hospital just down the street. Exquisitely remodeled with granite counters, oak cabinets, newer tile and carpet, custom paint, ceiling fans, and much more. Comes with all appliances, community pool and spa, water, sewer and trash are included and its move in ready. Apply now before its gone!

www.oucampus.org
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6712 Duluth Avenue

Outstanding renovation of this beautiful and inviting brick home with wood floors and custom finishes! 2300 sq ft on 3 levels with nice upgrades. Newly sealed oak floors on main floor; cherry wood custom cabinetry; upgraded electrical switches and outlets (Decora); granite counters with tile backsplash; jetted American Standard soaking jacuzzi tub with built-in heater; vented natural gas fireplace with remote; new Energy Star vinyl windows (Pella) and screen door (Andersen); 2nd kitchen in basement; brand new washer and dryer; built-in surround sound (5.1) in family room; daylit basement with separate entrance, sep kitchen, and full bath; extensive low-maintenance landscaping; low-voltage landscape lighting and LED accent lighting; extensive built-in storage; smart thermostat; extensive insulation (air seal, blown cellulose, etc.); detached FULL SIZE 2 car garage with automatic door, extensive storage, and dedicated electrical circuits. Solid as a rock construction--block, brick, and steel. Freshly painted walls and trim. Expansive patio for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. Minutes from downtown, around the corner from 95, 895, and Eastern Avenue, but with a relaxed appeal and plenty of privacy.OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED ON JULY 15th.
Phoenix, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Luxury Rental: Quartz Mountain Manor

Quartz Mountain Manor welcomes 22 guests inside this 8 BR/6 BA home with unforgettable, stunning mountain views 24/7. Away from it all, tucked in the raw desert of Phoenix is where you’ll find this sprawling Mediterranean style manor with rustic elements that marry luxury and comfort effortlessly. Quartz Mountain Manor...
Virginia Stateoucampus.org

1921 E. Virginia Ave.

One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, private parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
oucampus.org

320-330 W MEDLOCK DR

Large 2bd 2bath North central Phx - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd ave Camelback, Upstairs corner unit makes this more private, covered parking, community pool nicely kept property in the heart of North central Phx. Call 602 230-8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
oucampus.org

841 East Sheridan Street

Beautiful Renovated 1 Bed In Coronado Historic District - Great historic 1920's built triplex. Interior designed by local architect. Spacious 1BDRM unit in the Coronado Historic District with plenty natural light and storage. Free shared laundry is attached to unit. Close to great F&B places, cafes, workspace, downtown ASU, and light rail. Free shared laundry.
Real Estateoucampus.org

4229 North 17th Street

Renovated 2BD/2BA Unit In Central Phoenix w/ Private Backyard & Dog Park - Renovated 2BD/2BA w/ private backyard and wonderful community feel. Quality renovation w/ attention to every detail. GE appliance package including washer dryer. Dual sinks in master bathroom. Walk in closets. 3 tranquil sitting areas including a spacious dog park. Electric locks, modern lighting and switches, contemporary glass cabinets, and two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Big patio area near the unit. Pet Friendly! Hurry this unit won't last long! Easy access to I-10, SR-51, groceries within minutes(Fry's, Whole Foods), and Downtown! Rent includes water, sewer, trash and landscaping. Tenant pays electric via APS.
oucampus.org

11292 N 161st Dr

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This is a super clean home with newer carpet and paint. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. It features Bay windows in the dining area and master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, a loft with built in desk, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, a 3 car tandem garage with finished floors, covered patio and finished backyard. Property is located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and highway access.
Home & Gardenoucampus.org

125 N. 18th Street

Great Floor Plan! Fully Renovated with a Washer and Dryer! - A smartly designed, spacious three-bedroom apartment home all with exquisite interior finishes and ample storage and patio space. The three bedroom floor plan has full interior upgrades, appliances included, a spacious closet space and bedrooms. We offer plank flooring in all units, updated modern fixtures and fans in every room and large kitchens. Our apartments have a personal storage area and built in shelving areas throughout the apartment. Enjoy a spacious patio or balcony overlooking lush landscaping with over 100 trees on site and amazing downtown skyline views. We are a smoke free community with central heating and cooling and a professional and prompt on site management team. Fully gated and enjoy plenty of covered parking.
Beavercreek, OHDayton Daily News

Covered porch, backyard deck enhance renovated 2-story

Renovations to the kitchen have opened up the main level, and bathrooms have been remodeled in this two-story house in the Wen-Dell Estates of Beavercreek. Listed for $342,900 by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill, the vinyl-sided house at 329 Kenderton Trail has about 2,470 square feet of living spaces plus a finished basement. A covered porch stretches across the front of the house, and a wooden deck is accessible from two sets of patio doors off the back of the house.
Real EstateThe Free Press

436 W. Hudson Ave University ...

University park- Schult Doublewide with ATTACHED 2.5 Stall finished garage. This 4 bedroom. 2 bath home has all the features your looking for at the right price. Features: Newer flooring, walk in closets, crazy amount of kitchen cabinets and counter space, big island, huge master suite. $89,900. Beth Leonard. 507-508-2229.
Bridgeport, CTScribe

1005 Noble Ave

FURNISHED ROOMS FOR RENT - NOBLE AVE SPACIOUS HOME - Property Id: 332710. These are two furnished rooms for rent in a very spacious historic home with a huge double lot yard and good parking space. Rooms have queen sized beds and dressers, nightstands and seating. Looking for congenial tenants to rent 2nd floor bedrooms, and share bath and kitchen and common areas on the second floor. We also have a large furnished 3rd floor bedroom which shares its own bath with one other tenant for $750. The owners will be living on the first floor, with their own living area. We have updated, refinished floors, installed a new kitchen, etc. Very short distance from Beardsley Park, less than 10 minutes from Univ of Bridgeport and Blackrock restaurants and beaches. Near bus lines. Plenty of privacy.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3119 W Douglas Ave

Great investment home!!!! 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Ranch home. Eating area in Kitchen. Kitchen has double sink and pantry. All appliances in the home are the renter's property and will remain with renter. Converted garage can be used for 3rd bedroom or family room. Patio with storm shelter in fenced back yard. Current long term tenant would like to continue renting the home.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1916 Evans Ave

Well located office space near the core of downtown. Close to the hospital. Features covered dedicated off street parking, open floor plan, passenger elevator and more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker, The Property Exchange. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the Cheyenne MLS. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this firm are marked with the IDX logo and includes the name of the listing brokers.
West Allis, WIMATC Times

9000 W. Oklahoma Ave

Great 1 Bedroom- Heat and Underground Parking Included! - This is a clean, quiet, modern one bedroom. Heat and underground parking are included in the rent! Stove, refrigerator, A/C, and a full washer and dryer are included in unit. Storage bins are also located in the basement. Please give our office a call If you would like more information or are interested in setting up a showing. Thanks!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

528 N Sheridan Ave

This fantastic ranch in the Valley Center School District is just waiting for you to call it "home." It has a brand new roof (2020) and other great new features and finishes. Inside, you'll find new carpet and fresh, neutral paint. The kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances that are included with the sale of the home. There are two spacious bedrooms with large closets, plus an updated bathroom. This home is located right across the street from the local elementary school, and it's close to parks, restaurants, and much more. There is also an option to rent the home for just $750 a month! Schedule your private showing and come see this one TODAY before it's gone for good!
House Rentthemunchonline.com

1713 Montello Ave. NE

Newly renovated! One Bedroom Apartment for rent in Trinidad near Gallaudet U. NE Washington - Newly renovated, one-bedroom apartment for rent at 1713 Montello Ave. NE Apt. #A. Second floor. Rent is $1,275.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,275.00. Resident pays for gas, and electricity, separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. No pets, please.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

210 N Franklin Ave

Peaceful, small town living close to Wichita. This home has almost 2,000 sqft of living space. A large dining room makes entertaining large family dinners a breeze, and the family room with a fireplace make it cozy for the family. Large sunroom on back of the home provides a beautiful view of the fenced back yard. Secluded covered patio on the back side of home allows you to enjoy your morning coffee listening to the birds sing or relaxing evening in the shade. Home has a storm shelter accessed through the attached 2-car garage. 1 1/2 blocks to the City Park & Swimming Pool. Close to Churches, Schools, Post Office, downtown Sedgwick. Just a short 15 minute drive to Wichita or Newton.
Denver, COkennethjamesrealty.com

2924 W 21st Ave Denver, CO 80211

Fort Collins, COfcgov.com

W. Magnolia Ave. and S. Shields St.

W. Magnolia St. and S. Shields St. Rescheduled: Virtual Meeting on W. Magnolia St. and S. Shields St. You can attend the meeting using a telephone, computer, or tablet. Online: Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/96290664523. In the Zoom app: Enter Meeting ID: 962 9066 4523. On your phone: Dial +1 301 715 8592...

