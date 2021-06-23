5757 W Eugie Ave #1053

This fantastic ranch in the Valley Center School District is just waiting for you to call it "home." It has a brand new roof (2020) and other great new features and finishes. Inside, you'll find new carpet and fresh, neutral paint. The kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances that are included with the sale of the home. There are two spacious bedrooms with large closets, plus an updated bathroom. This home is located right across the street from the local elementary school, and it's close to parks, restaurants, and much more. There is also an option to rent the home for just $750 a month! Schedule your private showing and come see this one TODAY before it's gone for good!