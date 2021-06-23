2931 N 38th Street
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAIABLE !!! - HOT DEAL!! CREDIT FRIENDLY! LOW MOVE IN!. 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with updated shaker cabinets in kitchen, updated vanity in bathroom, and stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. Building's exterior also freshly remodeled with new paint, new wood fascia, new surface throughout parking lot, and gorgeous new landscaping. Fantastic location that's walking distance to shopping centers and just minutes away from all the great restaurants and nightlife that Arcadia has to offer! All utilities are included in rental rate!www.oucampus.org