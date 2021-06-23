Cancel
Real Estate

2931 N 38th Street

oucampus.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 BEDROOM 1 BATH AVAIABLE !!! - HOT DEAL!! CREDIT FRIENDLY! LOW MOVE IN!. 1st floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes with updated shaker cabinets in kitchen, updated vanity in bathroom, and stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and gas range. Building's exterior also freshly remodeled with new paint, new wood fascia, new surface throughout parking lot, and gorgeous new landscaping. Fantastic location that's walking distance to shopping centers and just minutes away from all the great restaurants and nightlife that Arcadia has to offer! All utilities are included in rental rate!

www.oucampus.org
oucampus.org

11292 N 161st Dr

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This is a super clean home with newer carpet and paint. It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. It features Bay windows in the dining area and master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through out, a loft with built in desk, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, a over sized master walk in closet, a 3 car tandem garage with finished floors, covered patio and finished backyard. Property is located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and highway access.
oucampus.org

841 East Sheridan Street

Beautiful Renovated 1 Bed In Coronado Historic District - Great historic 1920's built triplex. Interior designed by local architect. Spacious 1BDRM unit in the Coronado Historic District with plenty natural light and storage. Free shared laundry is attached to unit. Close to great F&B places, cafes, workspace, downtown ASU, and light rail. Free shared laundry.
Real Estateoucampus.org

14023 N 130th Dr

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in Rancho El Mirage - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house has all the features you would want in rental. Granite counter tops, track lighting, mix of tile and carpet, ceiling fans throughout, HUGE loft upstairs, spacious bedrooms, upgraded fixtures, blinds and a very nice backyard within a quiet cul-de-sac. New interior paint throughout.
Virginia Stateoucampus.org

1921 E. Virginia Ave.

One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, private parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
Kearney, NEcityofkearney.org

Road Closure: Avenue N from 33rd Drive to 34th Street

The City of Kearney Public Works and Blessing Construction announces that beginning Monday, July 12, 2021, Avenue N will be closed from 33rd Drive to 34th Street beginning at 7:00 a.m. (weather permitting) for street replacement and reconstruction. This phase of the project is expected to be completed in approximately one month (weather permitting). Citizens are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
WTKR News 3

Lumber prices impacting more than than just new home buyers

NORFOLK, Va. - Lumber prices are finally coming back down after hitting a peak in May. The futures market in lumber dropped about 40 percent in the month of June. Those who work in the industry say there's no guarantee they'll stay that way, though, and the increase in prices has already had a big impact.
Phoenix, AZarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Luxury Rental: Quartz Mountain Manor

Quartz Mountain Manor welcomes 22 guests inside this 8 BR/6 BA home with unforgettable, stunning mountain views 24/7. Away from it all, tucked in the raw desert of Phoenix is where you’ll find this sprawling Mediterranean style manor with rustic elements that marry luxury and comfort effortlessly. Quartz Mountain Manor...
oucampus.org

320-330 W MEDLOCK DR

Large 2bd 2bath North central Phx - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd ave Camelback, Upstairs corner unit makes this more private, covered parking, community pool nicely kept property in the heart of North central Phx. Call 602 230-8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft.
Businesseyeonhousing.org

Did the Share of Concrete-Framed Homes Rise in 2020?

Higher prices and limited availability of softwood lumber has been a key issue for housing and the overall inflation situation for the U.S. economy. With this in mind, did higher lumber prices in 2020 result in higher market shares for non-wood framed single-family homes?. Wood framing remains the dominant construction...
San Francisco, CASFGate

2-bedroom apartment overlooking Alamo Square Park: Guess the rent in San Francisco

It's no secret that Bay Area living is expensive, so much so that many people are leaving or coming up with some very creative solutions. If you've ever searched for a new apartment online, you've undoubtedly come across a place where the images make your jaw drop at the photos and price - and NOT in a good way. Even as rent has hit a historic decline in San Francisco, I'm here to remind you that the median two-bedroom rent is still more than double the national average. Welcome to the series we're calling, "Guess how much this rents for in San Francisco."
oucampus.org

1819 E. Sheridan St.

One Bedroom, One Bath in Central Phoenix - 1819 E. Sheridan is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
Visual ArtArchDaily

forte_forte Store Forte dei Marmi / forte_forte

Text description provided by the architects. Light and matter harmonize as in a nautical shell in the forte_forte forte dei Marmi boutique. the succession of the forte_forte openings expands with new lemmas the idea of retail space stemming from the dialogue between Giada forte and Robert Vattilana. the grammar of materials and forms is further enriched and modulated with each new chapter, defining a system that is both recognizable and constantly evolving, in which style and composition derive from the observation of the place, meant as a spatial, urban, and geographical entity. thus, the architectural language takes on local inflections, specific accents, without ever becoming a dialect.
Interior Designlushome.com

Rugs for Walls and Floor Decoration, 55 Modern Home Decorating Ideas

Rugs once again became super-modern decor accessories. Modern wall and floor decoration with textiles reflect the vintage-style trends and bring beautiful, warm rugs into home interiors and outdoor rooms. Today colorful rugs, carpets in neutral colors, and handmade tapestries look stylish and beautiful in modern interiors, bringing back unique textures and patterns. Check out the Lushome collection of contemporary ideas for home decorating with rugs, kilims, tapestries, and find great inspiration to add a touch of style to your living spaces.
Recipesthemanual.com

Home Depot 4th of July Sale 2021: Best Home and Garden Deals

If you’re shopping for 4th of July deals on home and garden products, The Home Depot is your first stop. From lawn trimmers, to barbecue grill deals, chain saws to ice maker, The Home Depot has attractive 4th of July sales on a wide variety of tools and appliances to make you life more pleasant and to help you work around your home and yard. Featuring brand names like Ryobi, Weber, and Dyson deals, The Home Depot’s 4th of July home and garden deals are an excellent way to save on essential tools and lifestyle appliances. The following deals are some of the best Home Depot 4th of July sales.
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless! No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store who work there, and I saw her post. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what...

