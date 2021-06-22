Register for the 5K NOW and SAVE!

The Little Canada Canadian Days 5K Run/Walk has been a family-friendly part of our community festival for over 30 years. Runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels are welcome at this event. The USATF Certified course starts and ends at Pioneer Park on Desoto Street. Participants receive a T-shirt and a pancake breakfast at Spooner Park following the race. Our 2021 festival theme is "Time for Fun in 21.” Lace up your sneakers, invite your family and friends, and join us for a morning of fun and exercise.