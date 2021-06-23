Cancel
Venture Catalysts And 9Unicorns Invests In The Switch Fix

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts has recently made a Seed investment of $145,000 in The Switch Fix that offers specialized plant-based products that are sustainable. The round was led by accelerator fund 9Unicorns and Kushal Khandwala, director, KIFS Group.

#Hair Products#Hair Care#Entrepreneur Media#Venture Catalysts#Kifs Group#The Switch Fix#Cagr#Indian
