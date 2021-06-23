Venture Catalysts And 9Unicorns Invests In The Switch Fix
Integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts has recently made a Seed investment of $145,000 in The Switch Fix that offers specialized plant-based products that are sustainable. The round was led by accelerator fund 9Unicorns and Kushal Khandwala, director, KIFS Group.