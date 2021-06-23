Cancel
POTUS

GOOD MORNING DC: Crime And Guns In America

By Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer
The Pavlovic Today
The Pavlovic Today
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The voting rights bill was shot down yesterday by Republicans. 50 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, and all 50 Senate Republicans voted against the legislation. At 12:00 PM EDT today, Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a listening session on voting rights with advocates. Today, Biden will lay...

The Pavlovic Today

The Pavlovic Today

Washington, DC
Societygoodmenproject.com

There Is No Such Thing as Reverse Racism

When is man’s inhumanity to man going to end? The news is full of the horror of another promising young Black man gunned down by the force of White oppression. And yet the backlash is ever-present. I can never understand what it means to be Black and targeted for different...
California StateEast Bay Times

Walters: Koch brothers win campaign-disclosure legal duel with California

Did the U.S. Supreme Court strike a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermine California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors?. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a 6-3 margin that reflected its ideological division,...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday filed...
POTUSWashington Times

Inside the Beltway: Mark Levin’s ‘American Marxism’ rocks Amazon

It has not even been published yet, but Mark Levin’s forthcoming book “American Marxism” already has hit No. 2 at Amazon — proof that the author has a clear take on the genuine concerns of the citizenry. “The counter-revolution to the American Revolution is in full force. And it can...
PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

GOP Chair Langworthy: Uptick in NY Gun Violence a Result of Cuomo’s Bail Reform, Policies

State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy blasted Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday after a State of Emergency for Gun Violence was declared in New York. In a statement, Langworthy said, “We have a state of emergency in New York–it’s called one-party Democrat rule. What did Cuomo think would happen when he let all the dangerous criminals back onto the streets? We have a public safety crisis that has been created by Democrats who handcuff and villainize police, while coddling violent career criminals by eliminating bail, loosening parole and allowing them free rein in our communities. The only way we are going to get this scourge of violence under control is to throw out the Democrats who created this nightmare in the first place–starting with Andrew Cuomo.”
Chicago, ILthejacksonpress.org

Racist Mayor Plays the Race Card

It’s been said that every citizenry gets the government they deserve. But only the coldest and cruelest of hearts could argue that the citizens of Chicago deserve the calamitous leadership of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Take the events of this past weekend, for example, as reported by ABC 7 Eyewitness News:
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Tomi Lahren eviscerates member of 'The Squad' for bashing the Fourth of July

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Monday slammed Democratic lawmakers that criticized the Fourth of July instead of celebrating our Independence Day. "In a time when disparaging and otherwise dumping on this great nation has become not only commonplace but celebrated, I’d like to show the good ole US of A some well-deserved and much needed TLC," Lahren said on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts."
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Former Fox executive calls network "poison for America"

Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch "owes himself a better legacy than a news channel that no reasonable person would believe," former Fox executive Preston Padden wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Beast, published Monday. Why it matters: Padden was president of network distribution at the Fox Broadcasting Company for seven...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude' | Opinion

For the first time in a generation, there are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court. In time, this sextet will incrementally push the Court to the right. Yet, three of them are already sounding an alarm. Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.

