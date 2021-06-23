GOOD MORNING DC: Crime And Guns In America

State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy blasted Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday after a State of Emergency for Gun Violence was declared in New York. In a statement, Langworthy said, “We have a state of emergency in New York–it’s called one-party Democrat rule. What did Cuomo think would happen when he let all the dangerous criminals back onto the streets? We have a public safety crisis that has been created by Democrats who handcuff and villainize police, while coddling violent career criminals by eliminating bail, loosening parole and allowing them free rein in our communities. The only way we are going to get this scourge of violence under control is to throw out the Democrats who created this nightmare in the first place–starting with Andrew Cuomo.”