This article originally ran on WRI. Half a century ago, a lethal haze of smoke and fog, otherwise known as the Great Smog of 1952, covered London and killed as many as 12,000 people. More recently, in 2013, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died at the hands of air pollution. "[Ella] was the first person in the world to have air pollution listed as the cause of her death," says Ella’s friend Anjali Raman-Middleton, 17-year old co-founder of the organization Choked Up. But London’s toxic air, a longstanding problem associated with 9,000 premature deaths per year, is more than a public health and environmental issue.