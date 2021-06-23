Why My Complex PTSD Makes Me Turn Down Your Social Invitations

Psychologist Karl Jung speaks of the “long bag we drag behind us.” It is our shadow self. The shadow which trails behind us all and is cast by who we really are deep down inside. Our real self that we carefully guard. Our shadow self is not who we really are, but we often live there, especially in the first half of our lives. Our shadow is a pretend self we inhabit and pretend to be by putting “our best foot forward” for others to see. Ironically, we often don’t see our own shadow. Mainly because we are living right in the middle of it.