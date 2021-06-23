Why My Complex PTSD Makes Me Turn Down Your Social Invitations

Cancel
I want to attend your birthday parties. I want to attend your holiday gatherings. I want to attend the momentous occasions in your lives. I even want to attend the routine happenings that make up your world. And yet, I respond to your invitations with “no thank you,” “maybe next time” and white lies. I choose not to attend. You may ask me, “how can you say you want to attend and yet you choose not to?” The answer: I have complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD).

