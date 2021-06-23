Salma Hayek hilariously reveals how she lost ‘Matrix’ role to Jada Pinkett Smith

Salma Hayek is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The Mexican-American actor who got her start in telenovelas made a name for herself because of her versatile acting talent, which she's put to use in TV shows, dramas, and big-budget Hollywood films. Despite having gotten her acting start during the late 1980s, Hayek didn't really see a breakthrough in Hollywood until she played Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 biopic "Frida," which she both starred in and served as a producer and choreographer, according to IMDb. Hayek went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for the role of Kahlo.