Seychelles looking to diversity economy beyond tourism post-COVID - minister

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) - Seychelles said on Wednesday it is looking to diversify its economy beyond its mainstay of tourism into areas such as fisheries after visitor numbers were battered by restrictions to arrest the spread of COVID-19. The Indian Ocean archipelago saw revenue from tourism plunge by 61%, a loss of $322 million last year, as tourist arrivals dropped by 70%. Authorities closed off the island nation early in the coronavirus pandemic to stem its spread.

Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Six fully vaccinated people died of Covid-19 in Seychelles

(July 2): The coronavirus has killed six fully vaccinated people in the Seychelles, which is suffering heightened Covid-19 infections despite inoculating a greater proportion of its people than any other nation. Of those, five had taken Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine made in India, and one had...
Aerospace & Defensewfit.org

Launch Tourism Booms As Space Coast Contemplates Post-Covid Comeback

With the pandemic receding, cruises are looking to set sail this summer and people are heading back to the beaches. For the Space Coast, it’s a sign that Florida is becoming a travel destination once again. WMFE’s Brendan Byrne spoke with Peter Cranis, executive director at theSpace Coast Office of Tourism, about space tourism, cruise lines and how COVID-19 has impacted Florida’s tourism industry.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid tourism freeze could cost global economy $4tn by year end

The cost to the global economy of the tourism freeze caused by Covid-19 could reach $4tn (£2.9tn) by the end of this year, a UN body has said, with the varying pace of vaccine rollouts expected to cost developing nations and tourist centres particularly dear. Nations including Turkey and Ecuador...
Public Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19 hit Darjeeling tourism

By Tarak SarkarDarjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): The traders of Darjeeling appeal for maximum vaccination drive against the COVID-19 to boost the inflow of tourists here. Darjeeling, a famous hilly tourist destination in West Bengal has been impacted badly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotels, restaurants, and...
Food & Drinkseturbonews.com

Sustainable gastronomy in the Seychelles Islands

Present in the typical Seychellois kitchen, sustainable gastronomy plays a significant role in the creole community not only in Seychelles but also amongst the island nation’s denizens around the world. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. Seychellois are very conscious of where the ingredients are from, how the food is...
BusinessThe Independent

We have no option but to take the long view on the post-Covid economy

No one should be surprised at reports of disagreements between Numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street about the public finances. Traditionally it is the prime minister who presses for higher spending and lower taxes, with the obvious political dividend they provide. It falls to the chancellor of the exchequer to say no. Provided both are engaged in a common project and the rights and responsibilities of the chancellor and Treasury are respected (as they were not for Rishi Sunak’s predecessor, Sajid Javid) then such differences in outlook can be managed; good personal chemistry also helps.
Public Healthhotelnewsresource.com

Longer Trips Look Set to Boom Post-COVID-19

Longer trips of more than ten nights are increasingly in demand post-COVID-19, according to a poll by GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that, with accidental savers on the rise and working from home making longer trips a possibility, lengthier holidays look set to boom post-pandemic. Opting for...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

UK upgraded by Fitch after economy rebounds post-Covid

Rating agency Fitch has raised the outlook for the UK's sovereign debt score to 'stable' from 'negative'. It said the country's macroeconomic, labour market, and fiscal out-turns since the start of this year indicate its economy has been more resilient to the pandemic shock than anticipated. Last year, the UK's...
IndustryPosted by
pymnts

COVID-Hardened Businesses Will Lead Post-Pandemic Connected Economy

To focus only on the outsized impact the coronavirus inflicted on the travel industry would be a mistake, CellPoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding told Karen Webster in a recent ConnectedEconomy™ discussion, noting the importance of acknowledging the many advances we’ve rapidly adopted for the benefit of people and the planet.
Industryiese.edu

Industry experts discuss tourism’s post-COVID comeback

While the COVID-19 pandemic battered an array of business sectors, tourism sector activity ground to a virtual halt at the start of the pandemic, and continued mobility restrictions have left its recovery a fragile one. A panel at IESE’s 7th Real Estate Industry Meeting yesterday focused on tourism’s recuperation, as...
MarketsShareCast

Global economy facing $4trn loss as tourism slumps

The global economy could lose more than $4trn because of the damage Covid-19 has had on international tourism, a United Nations report has warned. The report, issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in conjunction with the UN World Tourism Organisation, said international tourism and its closely linked sectors lost an estimated $2.4trn in 2020, and predicted a similar loss for this year, of between $1.7trn and $2.4trn.
Public HealthTrendHunter.com

Post-Covid Tourism Campaigns

As travel gears up again in light of mass vaccinations, Yolo County debuted a new marketing strategy to allure new travels. “We created this series of messaging that said, ‘when you’re ready to travel, here’s why you should come to Yolo County,’” Visit Yolo Executive Director, Terry Selk said. The...
Public HealthFast Company

What should tourism be like after COVID-19? Look to Amsterdam

When COVID-19 hit the Netherlands in 2020, Amsterdam emptied of visitors overnight. Long-term residents, inured to the permanent noise and litter and tourists peeing in the streets, welcomed the newfound tranquillity. The pandemic, they told The Washington Post, was “a blessing in disguise.”. COVID-19 has offered a rare, if not...
EconomyThe Guardian

UK economy accelerates as tourism and hospitality emerge from lockdown

The UK’s economic recovery accelerated in May as tourism and recreation firms reopened, but the delay in ending Covid-19 restrictions is putting hospitality firms at risk, research shows. Eleven out of 14 UK sectors reported faster growth in output month on month in May, up from nine in April, according...
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

World economy would lose US $ 4 billion due to the fall in tourism

(Bloomberg) – The drop in tourism caused by covid-19 will cost the global economy more than US $ 4 billion in 2020 and 2021, much worse than expected, as uneven implementation of vaccination hurts developing countries They rely heavily on international visitors. Losses this year alone could amount to between...
Middle Eastnitravelnews.com

Israel Appoints New Tourism Minister

Israel has appointed Yoel to the position of Tourism Minister. Mr Razvozov takes over with immediate effect and says he will work tirelessly to bring the tourism industry back to full operations. “My first task as Minister of Tourism is to build an effective outline for the easing of conditions...
Worldinews.co.uk

Ministers look to hybrid working after Covid rules are relaxed on 19 July

Ministers are looking into how working from home may be extended after Covid restrictions are eased later in July amid growing concerns over the rise in infections, i understands. Early discussions between civil service unions and the Government has focused on hybrid office working rather than any demand for a...