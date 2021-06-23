Seychelles looking to diversity economy beyond tourism post-COVID - minister

No one should be surprised at reports of disagreements between Numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street about the public finances. Traditionally it is the prime minister who presses for higher spending and lower taxes, with the obvious political dividend they provide. It falls to the chancellor of the exchequer to say no. Provided both are engaged in a common project and the rights and responsibilities of the chancellor and Treasury are respected (as they were not for Rishi Sunak’s predecessor, Sajid Javid) then such differences in outlook can be managed; good personal chemistry also helps.