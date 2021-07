Building Area: 5172 Sq. Ft. This is a large, very well maintained home with room for the whole family. The first floor boasts 10ft ceilings with the kitchen, breakfast room, formal dining, living room, 1/2 bath, and the perfect kids play room with built in play area. The kids play room is nicely set up for an at home daycare as it sits. Notice the custom kitchen cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops. Step out of the kitchen and onto a large deck on the back of the house for some BBQ's in the midnight sun. The large master suite has a dual vanity, don't forget about the jetted tub, and awesome completely tiled in walk in shower with dual showerheads. It even has a second level deck off the master! Five bedrooms, two bathrooms and the laundry room are all on the second floor. There is also a large bonus room/workout and large craft room above the garage (craft room is currently used as a bedroom). This home has all the comforts you could want with a pellet stove for the winter nights and an oversized three c...