Students from Hyderabad's KL University Develop Electric Bike with Wireless Charging

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe students of KL Deemed University, Hyderabad have developed a unique electric bike with wireless charging technology. The innovative prototype was developed by a team of six like-minded 3rd and 4th year students from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department of KL College of Engineering along with a few university alumni members.

