‘Our goal is to make cultured meat affordable for everyone…’ Future Meat Technologies opens facility, gears up for 2022 launch

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli startup Future Meat Technologies has opened what it claims is the first ‘industrial’ cell-cultured meat facility, capable of producing 500 kilos of meat a day (the equivalent of around 5,000 hamburgers), as it gears up for a US launch next year, pending regulatory review. FoodNavigator-USA caught up with founder and chief science officer Yaakov Nahmias to learn more about its approach.

