‘Our goal is to make cultured meat affordable for everyone…’ Future Meat Technologies opens facility, gears up for 2022 launch

TOKYO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats, an alternative meat venture from Tokyo who launched their E-Commerce shop on June 23rd in the U.S., has just sold out their stock of the world's first plant based Japanese barbecue meats, the NEXT Yakiniku Short-Ribs. The NEXT Yakiniku was made available exclusively to people in the Los Angeles area via their online shop, but Ryo Shirai, CEO of Next Meats Holdings (OTC Pink: NXMH) says he was surprised at the speed in which the stock was depleted, and is thrilled about the positive response.