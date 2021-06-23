Canadian Days 5K
The Little Canada Canadian Days 5K Run/Walk has been a family-friendly part of our community festival for over 30 years. Runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels are welcome at this chip-timed event. The USATF certified course starts and ends at Pioneer Park on Desoto Street. Participants receive a T-shirt and a pancake breakfast at Spooner Park following the race. Ribbons are awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers in each age category.www.ci.little-canada.mn.us