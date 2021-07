Homebuyers have found slim pickings lately, but a chart of newly updated data shows real estate listings are finally starting to pick up a bit. The number of homes listed for sale in June ticked up 8.8% to 549,000, the second straight month of increases, according to Realtor.com’s monthly report on Thursday. Not only that, but the number of new listings jumped 10.9% to 447,000, the first time new listings didn’t drop from May to June since Realtor.com started keeping track in 2016. Low inventories have been holding back sales lately, but that might be about to change.