RELEASE: Pat Foley to Call Final Season of Blackhawks Hockey in 2021-22

NHL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster's 39th season to include year-long celebration. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Pat Foley will call his final season of Chicago Blackhawks hockey during the 2021-22 campaign, the last year of his contract. A titan of the National Hockey League and Chicago broadcasting community, Foley's 39th season in the booth will include a year-long celebration with details to follow in the fall.

www.nhl.com
