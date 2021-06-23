Cancel
Politics

Bowser announces cash, groceries, Metro fare, a new car, and more to encourage D.C. Residents to get vaccinated

By Natalie Chen
streetsensemedia.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMayor Muriel Bowser announced the “Take the Shot, D.C. Giveaway” over the weekend, where D.C. residents receiving their first or only dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at certain locations can win prizes including a new car, $10,000 to be spent on groceries, or a year of free rides on Metro buses and trains. Additionally, all D.C. residents 12 years and older receiving their first or only dose at those vaccination sites will receive a $51 VISA gift card.

