Language Trade-off? No, Bilingual Children Acquire English by Age 5

fau.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S.-born children who live in Spanish-speaking homes and who also are exposed to English from infancy tend to become English dominant by age 5. In the United States, more than 12 million children hear a minority language at home from birth. More than two-thirds hear English as well, and they reach school age with varying levels of proficiency in two languages. Parents and teachers often worry that acquiring Spanish will interfere with children’s acquisition of English.

