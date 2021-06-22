Cancel
Traffic

129th Project Progress

happyvalleyor.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the stretch of roadway from SE Mountain Gate Road north to SE Scott Creek Lane on SE 129th closed, officially commencing a major road project that aims to bring significant safety improvements to this area. While residents may not be able to see past the traffic barricades just yet, crews are hard at work and currently focusing efforts on underground utility relocations for water and gas, and performing the mass excavation work needed to create the multi-use path. Trenching is also in the works, with preparations being made for power, phone, cable, and other necessary utilities. Be sure to check back each month for more updates and get a glimpse of the work in progress!

#Se Scott Creek Lane
Traffic
Politics
