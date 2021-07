Beautiful yard landscaping, climbing plants, brick walkway, blue gate designed with recycled gardening tools. Climbing plants are beautiful, easy to grow, and very decorative. They require little ground space and offer fantastic space-saving ideas for small backyards. Climbing plants are clever and versatile landscaping ideas, as you can grow them anywhere, on fences, walls, arbors, in your garden, and front yard. Check out the gorgeous examples from the Lushome collection that shows fences and walls that serve as natural supports for climbing plants. See how beautiful and practical these plants for outdoor home decorating.