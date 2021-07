The Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on Saturday, June 19 (6/19/2021) at 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn comes into Game 7 after a 104-89 loss in game 6 to the Milwaukee Bucks. The series is now tied up at 3-3. The Nets started the series 2-0, but the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, have rallied back to force a game 7. The Nets have struggled with the injury to Kyrie Irving and will look to Kevin Durant and James Harden to propel them into the Conference Finals.