Sunnyside, WA

Feds Offer Big Reward in Sunnyside Ace Hardware Gun Theft

By John McKay
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 11 days ago
Apparently it's gotten the attention of the Feds. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) as well as a national sport shooting group are offering a large reward for information leading to the apprehension of gun theft suspects. The reward was announced Tuesday June 22. June 6, at about...

NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

