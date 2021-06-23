Things Are Heating Up This Summer at the Museum!

Art Class: Landscapes in Oil: Essential Skills (Ages 16+) Five Saturdays: June 26; July 3; July 10; July 17; and July 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Become a landscape painter this summer during the Santa Paula Art Museum’s five-part Landscapes in Oil course! Join teaching artist Gabriel Islas inside the Museum’s Cole Creativity Center for step-by-step projects that will teach you the basic elements of composition, color, perspective, and traditional techniques in oil painting. The five-part course begins Saturday, June 26, and is $175.00 per person. All skill levels are welcome and all materials will be provided. Space is extremely limited and preregistration is required.