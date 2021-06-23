Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Paula, CA

Things Are Heating Up This Summer at the Museum!

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Class: Landscapes in Oil: Essential Skills (Ages 16+) Five Saturdays: June 26; July 3; July 10; July 17; and July 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day. Become a landscape painter this summer during the Santa Paula Art Museum’s five-part Landscapes in Oil course! Join teaching artist Gabriel Islas inside the Museum’s Cole Creativity Center for step-by-step projects that will teach you the basic elements of composition, color, perspective, and traditional techniques in oil painting. The five-part course begins Saturday, June 26, and is $175.00 per person. All skill levels are welcome and all materials will be provided. Space is extremely limited and preregistration is required.

www.citizensjournal.us
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Paula, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Independence Day#Creativity#New Exhibit Vistas#American#Vagabonds#The Museum On Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Paintings
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...