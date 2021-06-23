Cancel
Olympian Allyson Felix Launches Shoe Company Saysh 2 Years After Leaving Nike

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic track star Allyson Felix is one of the most decorated American athletes in history. Now she's seeing if she can venture out on her own and compete with Nike in the shoe business. Felix is set to announce the launch of her own lifestyle brand, Saysh, after departing Nike...

bleacherreport.com
