Olympian Allyson Felix Launches Shoe Company Saysh 2 Years After Leaving Nike

Allyson Felix, who made her Olympic debut at 18 in Athens, is now heading to Tokyo at 35 after qualifying for the women’s 400m final during the U.S. Olympic trials Sunday night. Felix, a nine-time Olympic medalist who became a mother in 2018, put on an incredible burst of speed in the final 50 meters with her husband and daughter in the stands to finish second behind Quanera Hayes. “Man, it has been a fight to get here, and one thing I know how to do is fight, so I just did that all the way home,” Felix told an NBC Sports reporter. With her finish Sunday night, Felix can potentially run in the 400m, 4x400m relay, and mixed 4x400m relay in Tokyo. If she wins a medal, she will tie Carl Lewis as the U.S. track and field athlete with the most Olympic medals.