Missoula, MT

Missoula Police Launch #9PM Routine

By Angel
 14 days ago
Missoulians know that crime has been on the rise big time over the past decade or so, most of us have been affected by it in one way or another. Since the early 2000s, my household has gotten accustomed to locking the door behind us, whether going in, or out, for any amount of time. Visitors always go, "you lock your door?" I'm like, yeah, what do you think, it's 1984 Missoula? Perhaps it was living in, and being robbed in big cities that did it for us. Maybe it was the time The Blaze car was stolen and wrecked through our closed garage door at home. It's just a good habit in my opinion.

963theblaze.com
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police launch 'Cite and Release' dashboard

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) has launched a 'Cite and Release' data dashboard -- aimed to give the public a comprehensive look at the department's efforts for the last quarter. The department says it began its enhanced 'Cite and Release' program on July 1, 2019. The...
Mesa, AZfox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police launches program to combat violent crime

Operation Summer Project 2021 aims to reduce violent crime through enforcement, education, and critical analysis of victimology, repeat offenders, and environmental factors that contribute to violent crime, the department says. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the details.
Missoula, MTGovernment Technology

Missoula, Mont., Approves Police Request for VR Headsets

(TNS) — Missoula City Council approved a $307,000 request by the police department for new Tasers as well as training — which includes virtual reality headsets — at Monday night's meeting. Tasers are weapons designed to be non-lethal that are used by police to deliver a shock. Missoula Police Chief...
Missoula, MTKHQ Right Now

Missoula police searching for man last seen June 10

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are searching for a man who was last seen June 10. According to a Facebook post by the City of Missoula Police Department, Daniel Baker is thought to be in Missoula, and his family is worried for his well-being. Anyone with information on Baker is...
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Be Careful: Another Missoula Bear Sighting

If I was to rate my camping experience - it would be low to non-existent. I've "camped" before but it always involved an RV or a camper to sleep in. I mean, if I'm having a weekend of fun, why would I want to sleep on the ground when there's an invention that lets me sleep on a bed? Plus, running water, a fridge, and electricity.....all the comforts of home. But we were invited to do some camping with friends last month and ended up buying a tent and sleeping out under the stars. And a story like the one I saw today is exactly why I laid there in that tent thinking about all the possible ways I could meet my demise while camping.
Portland, MEWGME

State police launch program to help Mainers with disabilities

PORTLAND (WGME) – State police are launching a new program to help Mainers with disabilities. It's called the "Contact Person Program." When officers encounter someone with disabilities or cognitive impairment, it can be hard to get important information from them when they need help. The new program allows individuals or...
Dallas, TXdpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Department Launches Safe Place Program

Today, the Dallas Police Department launched the Safe Place Program. This program, which originated in Seattle, was designed to raise awareness on the rise of hate crimes, especially within the LGBTQ+ community. It is geared towards increasing the confidence of the victim to report these crimes with the assurance that they will be treated fairly and with dignity. Dallas Hope Charities and the Collective Hope Coalition has partnered with the Dallas Police Department in hopes that by providing this Safe Place program, it will reduce the risk of injury and self-harm within the LGBTQ+ community.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Multiple Missoula Dogs Missing After Holiday Weekend

This past weekend we celebrated the 245th birthday of the United States of America. For the first time in my adult life, I spent well beyond my means on fireworks. Granted, I have spent a good chunk of change on fireworks in the past. But, this year it was ridiculous. Let's just say my credit card almost melted. I was as happy as a little kid with a bag full of fire crackers. I couldn't wait to light them off on Sunday. But, other members of my family had different feelings about the massive amount of fireworks. My dog was trying his best to be brave and join the family in the light show. Eventually he just gave up and was found hiding in his kennel. We know he was not the only furry friend that is not fond of the 4th of July.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $89,000

For sale is this 1989 Fleetwood 28 x 48 Doublewide. The home HAS to be moved as it is on private property. Cash only as it will not finance since it is not on a permanent foundation (and needs to be moved). Sorry no option for seller financing, or renting. Address will not be displayed on the internet. It is located in Missoula. The three bedroom two bathroom home has been well taken care of. Only one owner. The home was upgraded to double insulated walls and ceiling. The front porch, back deck, and carport will all be removed prior to closing. Shed does not come with the property. Call Heidi Stahl 406-207-1073, or your real estate professional for more information.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Report A White Girl Who Crashed A Car, Suing City of Chattanooga

A Black Tennessee man is suing the city of Chattanooga for arresting him after he called the cops to report a 14-year-old White girl who crashed a car. Michael James, a truck driver with no criminal record, filed a lawsuit last month against the City of Chattanooga and several officers over claims his civil rights were violated when he was wrongfully arrested on May 6, 2020, according to the Tulis Report.

