Missoula Police Launch #9PM Routine

This past weekend we celebrated the 245th birthday of the United States of America. For the first time in my adult life, I spent well beyond my means on fireworks. Granted, I have spent a good chunk of change on fireworks in the past. But, this year it was ridiculous. Let's just say my credit card almost melted. I was as happy as a little kid with a bag full of fire crackers. I couldn't wait to light them off on Sunday. But, other members of my family had different feelings about the massive amount of fireworks. My dog was trying his best to be brave and join the family in the light show. Eventually he just gave up and was found hiding in his kennel. We know he was not the only furry friend that is not fond of the 4th of July.