Malden, WA

Malden Act

editor@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 12 days ago

With Cathy McMorris Roger’s proposed “Malden Act,” a bill designed to stop presidents from blocking disaster assistance. CMR is tying to correct a problem she was instrumental in creating by voting lock step with a petty, vindictive president determined to punish our Governor. Supporting Trump may not reflect her personal beliefs. But she represents our deeply red, primarily agricultural district that continued to vote for this president and his adopted party even after he gave away the China market farmers had spent decades developing and made them dependent on federal welfare. Abortion and guns have been extremely effective in getting people to vote against their economic self interest and supporting the real Republican agenda of taxing work but not wealth. We need better representation, Tom Foley like.

