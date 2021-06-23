Flying Hoverboards Are Finally Real, And They're Going On Sale

Take the JBL Charge 5 waterproof speaker to your outdoor and indoor parties. It includes the brand’s Pro Sound—a technology that immerses you in your music while delivering a punchy bass. In fact, this waterproof speaker includes a long-excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators. So your favorite songs will come to life with rich and clear audio. The fun doesn’t have to stop, either, as the JBL Charge 5 offers a generous 20-hour battery life to keep the party going all day and into the night. Plus, its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating enables you to take it with you anywhere. It can accompany your next pool party or simply let you live without fear that a splash of water will cause damage. Finally, you can connect 2 smartphones simultaneously to this speaker, making it seamless to share music playlists with others.