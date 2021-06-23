Cancel
Electronics

Flying Hoverboards Are Finally Real, And They're Going On Sale

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Omni Hoverboards founder and CEO, Alexandru Duru, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest flight on a hoverboard, revealed new information about his company's deceptively simple creation during an interview with DroneDJ. The hoverboard, which is not to be mistaken for the design by YouTuber and creator Hunter...

interestingengineering.com
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com
