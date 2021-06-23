Cancel
Colleen Green Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “I Wanna Be a Dog”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/songwriter/guitarist Colleen Green has announced a new album, Cool, and shared its first single, “I Wanna Be a Dog,” via a video for it. The song is about longing for the simple life dogs lead. Cool is Green’s first new album in six years and is due out September 10 via Hardly Art. Steele O’ Neal directed the “I Wanna Be a Dog” video, which partially features Green at a dog park. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

www.undertheradarmag.com
