Chilean scientists repurpose CO2 monitors to stop COVID spread indoors

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean researchers have repurposed a carbon dioxide detector model to warn of the risk of contracting COVID-19 in enclosed spaces. The prototype measures air pollution which, in a room with people, would include the coronavirus if anyone was infected since it is known to circulate via exhaled vapor.

