USU Forms Eating Disorder Treatment Team

Eating disorder charities have lambasted a “world-first weight-loss device” developed by researchers that prevents people from opening their mouths properly, forcing them to stick to liquid diets.The device, called the DentalSlim Diet Control, uses magnets that are “cemented” to a person’s teeth to restrict the mouth from opening more than 2mm wide. According to the university, it restricts the wearer “to a liquid diet, but it allows free speech and doesn’t restrict breathing”.Researchers from the University of Ontago, New Zealand, said that the participants in their trial wore the intra-oral device for two weeks and lost an average of 6.36kg,...