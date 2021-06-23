Cancel
Logan, UT

USU Forms Eating Disorder Treatment Team

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah State University has formed an Eating Disorder Treatment Team to offer services to students who may be in need. The team is headed by Brooke Parker, a Registered Dietician in Nutrition Services at Student Health and Wellness. Also part of the team are Connect, Assist, Refer, Empower (CARE) Managers Morgan Walton (LCSW) and Chelsey Ritner (Psy.D.), Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) Therapists Charley Bentley (Ph.D.) and Monique Frazier (Ph.D.) and Leah Dunagan and Amy Crosbie, representatives from athletics.

