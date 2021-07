After a cautious session in Asia, European stocks are edging lower on inflation concerns and as Covid jitters return, threatening to derail the tourist season. Stocks across Asia kicked off trading for the week on the back foot amid a spike in Covid cases across the region. In Australia, rising Covid cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant have sent Sydney back into lockdown. Meanwhile, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have also seen pandemic restrictions tighten again, which dragged on sentiment in the session.