Tencent-backed Soulgate halts U.S. IPO plans after getting new funding options

Drawing on its growth over the years, Robinhood noted in its prospectus that many new traders choose to pitch tents with the trading platform for the first time. Trailing the path set out by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), popular commission-free brokerage firm, Robinhood Markets Inc has filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the NASDAQ bourse. Per the filing, Robinhood seeks to raise as much as $100 million through the IPO, as the firm looks to bolster its offerings in a bid to continue to “democratize finance for all.”