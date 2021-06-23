Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tencent-backed Soulgate halts U.S. IPO plans after getting new funding options

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 10 days ago

(Reuters) -Soulgate Inc, the Chinese social networking app backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd , has halted plans for its initial public offering in the United States, the company said on Wednesday. The company, which was aiming for a valuation of up to $1.8 billion, said it scrapped its plans to...

kfgo.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#U S#Social Networking#Reuters#Chinese#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Ipo#Bofa Securities#Cicc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Trading app Robinhood files for IPO, one day after receiving record $70M fine

The S&P 500 finished June on a high note last week, closing out the first half of 2021 up more than 15%. With second-quarter bank earnings just around the corner, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo all announced dividend hikes after passing the annual Federal Reserve stress test with flying colors. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo led the way, both doubling their annual dividend payout.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to acquire Parexel for USD 8.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") have agreed to acquire Parexel (the "Company"), a leading global clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management for an enterprise value of USD 8.5 billion.
Internetwsau.com

What Robinhood’s IPO filing says about the Reddit army

(Reuters) – The typical soldier in the army of retail traders upending Wall Street is a 31-year old who grabs their smartphone seven times a day to check the assets in their first-ever brokerage account, which may well hold a good chunk of cryptocurrencies in addition to stocks. Those broad...
Economy740thefan.com

Didi says it stores all China user and roads data in China

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc stores all China user and roads data at servers in the country and it is “absolutely not possible” that the company passed data to the United States, a senior company executive said on Saturday. Didi Vice President Li Min also said...
Businessinvesting.com

Didi Tumbles on China Cybersecurity Review 2 Days After IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. tumbled Friday after China said it’s starting a cybersecurity review of the ride-hailing company just two days after it pulled off one of the biggest U.S. stock market debuts of the past decade. The move is to prevent data security risks, safeguard national security and...
Economykfgo.com

Syngenta files for $10 billion Shanghai IPO – prospectus

BEIJING (Reuters) – Agrichemical giant Syngenta Group plans to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style STAR Market with a 65 billion yuan ($10 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a prospectus filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange showed. Syngenta’s application for listing on the STAR Market has been accepted and the company plans...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd would better support the creation of UK technology jobs than the SoftBank Group Corp unit becoming a standalone public company once again, Arm's chief executive said on Friday. "We contemplated an IPO but determined that the pressure to deliver...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Ant-Backed Kakao Pay Expects IPO to Raise up to $1.4 Billion

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean fintech company Kakao Pay Corp's planned initial public offering (IPO) next month is expected to raise up to 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion), at the top end of an indicative price range, it said on Friday. Kakao Pay Corp, which is backed by Chinese e-commerce company...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Liontrust halts ESG trust IPO as initial issue misses funding target

(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Robinhood Seeks to Go Public on Nasdaq with Crypto Popularity Fueling Growth

Drawing on its growth over the years, Robinhood noted in its prospectus that many new traders choose to pitch tents with the trading platform for the first time. Trailing the path set out by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), popular commission-free brokerage firm, Robinhood Markets Inc has filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the NASDAQ bourse. Per the filing, Robinhood seeks to raise as much as $100 million through the IPO, as the firm looks to bolster its offerings in a bid to continue to “democratize finance for all.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

Ireland’s Dole Brand Files US IPO To Pay Down Debt

Dole is seeking an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker DOLE in order to pay down debt and cover merger costs, Bloomberg reported on Friday (July 2). Incorporated in Dublin, Ireland, the fruit and vegetable company merged with Total...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Robinhood IPO details released

One day after paying a $70 million fine to FINRA, the largest in its history, Robinhood has officially filed for its initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "Our mission is to democratize finance for all. Robinhood was founded on the belief that everyone should be welcome to...
Marketswincountry.com

SoftBank to raise $7.35 billion in offshore bond sale

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday it plans to raise $7.35 billion this month by selling U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated bonds, the Japanese conglomerate’s first such foreign bond sale in three years. SoftBank plans to sell dollar bonds worth $3.85 billion with maturities ranging from 3.5 years...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Turkish online retailer Hepsiburada raises $680 million in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Hepsiburada raised more than $680 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) and was aiming for a valuation of more than $3 billion, the Turkish e-commerce platform said on Thursday. The company priced its offering of 56.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $12 apiece. It had...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Leonard Green-backed WCG files for U.S. IPO

July 1 (Reuters) - WCG Clinical Inc, a clinical trial solutions company backed by buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP, on Thursday filed for an initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Riskified files for IPO with revenue up 54% in first quarter

Israeli antifraud company Riskified announced Thursday afternoon that it has filed paperwork for a proposed initial public offering. The company offers services for e-commerce companies looking to reduce online fraud, prevent account takeovers, and manage compliance with regulations. The company, which works with retailers like Macy's Inc. and Wayfair Inc. , generated revenue of $169.7 million in 2020, up from $130.6 million in 2019. During the first quarter of 2021, revenue climbed 54% to $51.1 million. Riskified generated a net loss of $11.3 million in 2020, whereas it posted a loss of $14.2 million a year prior. The company lost $43.7 million in the March quarter of 2021, versus a net profit of $2.3 million a year earlier, mainly due to remeasurement losses around convertible preferred share warrant liabilities and convertible preferred share tranche rights. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Credit Suisse are acting as the lead book runners for the proposed offering, according to Riskified's release. Riskified intends to trade under the ticker RSKD.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...