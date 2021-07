A 19-year-old Morristown man is in custody on a pair of gun related charges, including one for his role in a homicide on Morningside Drive earlier this month. Manuel Santos Turner, 19, is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a handgun after he allegedly discharged a 9 mm handgun in the parking lot of 1104 South Cumberland Street Thursday afternoon. Turner was arguing with multiple individuals when he set off the handgun while also in the vicinity of uninvolved members of the general public.