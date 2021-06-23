Cancel
New 2021 Trailer for 'Candyman' Horror with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Candyman ain't a 'he'. Candyman's the whole damn hive." Universal has unveiled a 2021 official trailer for the horror reboot Candyman, described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 cult classic horror film starring Tony Todd. The first official trailer launched last year, and the movie was supposed to be out in theaters last year, but has finally been reset to open this August later in 2021. Producer Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling likely told you about at a sleepover: Candyman. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris (from If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, and Vanessa Williams, along with an appearance by the original Tony Todd. DaCosta explained in a video about the delay: "I started working on the film winter of 2019, I mean so much changed in that time… we had the really amazing show of political and cultural and emotional force." But now she wants everyone to watch it together. "Horror's just better in a room full of people who are also freaking out." It really looks like one of the best horror movies of the year.

www.firstshowing.net
