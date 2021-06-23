Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

The 2021 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer will be held as a virtual meeting, on 30 June. Colorectal cancer screening and the future of chemoprevention. Novel immuno-oncology mechanisms and approaches in GI cancers. Rare GI cancers: updates and new clinical data. New developments in radiation oncology. The effetcts of drug...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Colon Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Annals Of Oncology#Press Programme#Wgi Congress#Wgi Press Office#Gi#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerEurekAlert

World-first artificial intelligence study to map risks of ovarian cancer in women

The University of South Australia will lead a world-first study, using artificial intelligence, to map the risks of the most fatal reproductive cancer in women worldwide so it can be detected and treated earlier. Internationally-renowned nutritional epidemiologist Professor Elina Hypponen and a team from UniSA's Australian Centre for Precision Health...
HealthEurekAlert

ESC Congress 2021 - Press Programme announced

The Press Programme for ESC Congress - the world's largest cardiovascular event - is revealed today. Journalists from around the globe are invited to the Opening Press Conference on Wednesday 25 August and four embargoed Hot Line Press Conferences during ESC Congress 2021. Featuring new data on heart failure, valvular heart disease, cardiac arrest, hypertension, and atrial fibrillation - with opportunities to question investigators about their research.
Cancercoastalpoint.com

Colon cancer: What you need to know

Colon cancer, or colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer. There are more than 95,000 new cases each year in the United States. As with most cancers, the key to beating colorectal cancer is catching it early. Now is a great time to talk to your doctor if you have concerns about your colon health.
Cancermegadoctornews.com

Nanotechnology offers New Hope for Bowel Cancer Patients

Newswise — Bowel cancer survival rates could be improved if chemotherapy drugs were delivered via tiny nanoparticles to the diseased organs rather than oral treatment. That’s the finding from Indian and Australian scientists who have undertaken the first study, using nanoparticles to target bowel cancer, the third most common cancer in the world and the second most deadliest.
CancerEurekAlert

Chemo upsets gut health in cancer patients

New research in BMC Cancer has shown myelosuppressive chemotherapy destabilises gut microbiome in patients with solid organ cancers. The study from SAHMRI and Flinders University assessed the gut health of men and women who underwent conventional chemotherapy on cancers, such as breast and lung cancer, without exposure to antibiotics. "We...
Cancerpharmatimes.com

Merck KGaA and BioMed X launch new joint cancer research programme

German pharma company Merck KGaA has announced a new partnership with BioMed X, an independent research institute located at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, in the area of oncology. This collaboration is Merck and BioMed X eighth joint research programme, with the newest partnership set to explore the role...
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

10 recent cancer research findings

Findings from recent cancer research include a potential optimal time window to complete treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, among others. Here are 10 cancer-related findings from research published by Becker's Hospital Review since June 4:. 1. All lung cancer patients should be screened for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

3,3'-Diindolylmethane induces gastric cancer cells death.

Yang Ye, Xue Li, Zhihua Wang, Fen Ye, Wenrong Xu, Rongzhu Lu, Haijun Shen, Shuhan Miao. 3,3'-Diindolylmethane (DIM), a natural phytochemicals isolated from cruciferous vegetables, has been reported to inhibit human gastric cancer cells proliferation and induce cells apoptosis as well as autophagy, but its mechanisms are still unclear. Store-operated calcium entry (SOCE) is a main Cainflux pathway in various of cancers, which is activated by the depletion of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) Castore. Stromal interaction molecular 1 (STIM1) is the necessary component of SOCE. In this study, we focus on to examine the regulatory mechanism of SOCE on DIM-induced death in gastric cancer. After treating the human BGC-823 and SGC-7901 gastric cancer cells with DIM, cellular proliferation was determined by MTT, apoptosis and autophagy were detected by flow cytometry or Hoechst 33342 staining. The expression levels of related proteins were evaluated by Western blotting. Free cytosolilc Calevel was assessed by fluorescence monitoring under a laser scanning confocal microscope. The data have shown that DIM could significantly inhibit proliferation and induce apoptosis as well as autophagy in two gastric cancer cell lines. After DIM treatment, the STIM1-mediated SOCE was activated by upregulating STIM1 and decreasing ER Calevel. Knockdown STIM1 with siRNA or pharmacological inhibition of SOCE attenuated DIM induced apoptosis and autophagy by inhibiting p-AMPK mediated ER stress pathway. Our data highlighted that the potential of SOCE as a promising target for treating cancers. Developing effective and selective activators targeting STIM1-mediated SOCE pathway will facilitate better therapeutic sensitivity of phytochemicals acting on SOCE in gastric cancer. Moreover, more research should be performed to validate the efficacy of combination chemotherapy of anti-cancer drugs targeting SOCE for clinical application.
CancerNature.com

Association between post-treatment circulating biomarkers of inflammation and survival among stage II–III colorectal cancer patients

Biomarker studies on colorectal cancer (CRC) prognosis are limited to pre-diagnostic or pre-operative measures. Post-treatment biomarkers are not well understood for their associations with CRC survival. Methods. We included 306 eligible incident stage II–III CRC cases from the population-based Seattle Colon Cancer Family Registry. Concentrations of C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers seek to find a cure for the deadliest solid tumor in children

Australian researchers and oncologists have been awarded $2.4 million to investigate the causes and treatments for neuroblastoma, the deadliest and most common solid tumor in children under the age of five. Associate Professor Yeesim Khew-Goodall and Associate Professor Quenten Schwarz from the University of South Australia and SA Pathology's Centre...
CancerBioMed Central

The Anti-Cancer Effect of Vitamin D Is More Noticeable in Old Age

Countries With More UVB Sunlight Have Lower Colon Cancer Rates. If you live in a country with more UVB sunlight, you might have an advantage when it comes to risk of cancer. Ultraviolet B (UVB) sunlight is used by your skin to make vitamin D, which is anti-carcinogenic. For those of us farther from the equator, we only get a little bit of UVB, usually in the middle of the day (around 10am-2pm, depending on where you live) and during summer months. By comparison, people living in countries closer to the equator are bathed in UVB year-round for most of the day.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop the world's first digital cancer cell model

The computer model, developed under the lead management of researchers at TU Graz, simulates the cyclical changes in the membrane potential of a cancer cell using the example of human lung adenocarcinoma and opens up completely new avenues in cancer research. Computer models have been standard tools in basic biomedical...
HealthNature.com

Validity and safety of ID-JPL934 in lower gastrointestinal symptom improvement

The study evaluated the efficacy of ID-JPL934, a probiotic preparation containing Lactobacillus johnsonii IDCC 9203, Lactobacillus plantarum IDCC 3501 and Bifidobacterium lactis IDCC 4301, in relieving lower gastrointestinal symptoms. A total of 112 subjects with lower gastrointestinal symptoms were consecutively enrolled. They were randomized into either ID-JPL934 administration group or placebo group. Bristol stool form, stool frequency, and abnormal bowel movement symptoms were recorded at baseline and week 2, 6, and 8. Primary endpoint was improvement in overall symptoms at week 8. Fecal samples were collected to measure the probiotic levels in feces using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), and to perform metagenomic analysis of microbiome originating from bacteria-derived extracellular vesicles and bacterial cells via 16S rDNA sequencing. Of the 112 subjects, 104 (54 in ID-JPL934 group and 50 in placebo group) completed the entire study protocol. A higher relief of overall symptoms was found in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p = 0.016). Among lower gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal pain and bloating scores were more decreased in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p < 0.05). The fecal microbiome profiles of the two groups did not differ. However, the qPCR analysis showed significant increase in the levels of Lactobacillus johnsonii and Bifidobacterium lactis in feces post-treatment in ID-JPL934 group than in placebo group (p < 0.05 by repeated measure ANOVA). In conclusion, ID-JPL934 is effective in relieving lower gastrointestinal symptoms. Exposure to ID-JPL934 may increase the abundance of Lactobacillus johnsonii and Bifidobacterium lactis in the gut.
CancerNature.com

Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. TNF is involved in various autoimmune diseases and in immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that occur in patients with cancer being treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)1,2. In their Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D., & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))3, Chen and colleagues nicely reviewed the literature, from basic studies4,5 to clinical observations6,7, discussing whether TNF can be considered as a putative target in the treatment of irAEs in patients with cancer undergoing ICI therapy. Important questions were raised regarding TNF inhibitor safety and efficacy in this setting, but unfortunately, the authors missed out discussions of the TICIMEL phase Ib clinical trial (NTC03293784), the results of which we think help address some of these questions.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Biochemical pathway to skin darkening holds implications for prevention of skin cancers

BOSTON - A skin pigmentation mechanism that can darken the color of human skin as a natural defense against ultraviolet (UV)-associated cancers has been discovered by scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Mediating the biological process is an enzyme, NNT, which plays a key role in the production of melanin (a pigment that protects the skin from harmful UV rays) and whose inhibition through a topical drug or ointment could potentially reduce the risk of skin cancers. The study was published online in Cell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy