The County of Riverside’s Public Safety Enterprise Communications radio system will be adding a remote simulcast site in Murrieta. A 5-0 Riverside County Board of Supervisors vote June 15 approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the City of Murrieta to add the site in the 26500 block of Pabesu Road. The supervisors’ action also approved a change order to the county’s contract with Motorola Solutions, Inc., to add the six-channel site. The Public Safety Enterprise Communications radio system began operating in January 2014. The county Sheriff’s Department and various fire departments were the original partners, and other cities subsequently joined the PSEC system. The Pabesu Road site will be the 12th location in the system. The county’s Information T.