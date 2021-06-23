Laura W. Corwin, age 85, passed away in Cincinnati, June 22, 2021, after enduring several health challenges. She left behind a legacy of strength, courage and abundant love for “all things family.” She was pre-deceased by her parents, Paul E. and Amelia (Miller) Watkins, and her husband, Richard Allan Corwin. She is survived by children: Jayne (Matthew) Bonzella, Beth (Richard) McNay and John (Monica) Corwin; six grandchildren: Nathan and Leslie Bonzella, Robert (Amy Mundy) and James McNay; Sarah (Jake) Depp and Rebecca Corwin, along with two “greats”: Amelia and Madelyn Depp. She was the dear sister of three surviving brothers: Robert J. (Helen) Watkins, William Watkins, and Paul E. (Sandra) Watkins. Also surviving are brother-in-law Kenneth Fultz, and brother-in-law Robert (Judy) Corwin.