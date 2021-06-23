Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Safest Way To Remove An Avocado Pit, Without A Knife

MindBodyGreen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever heard of avocado hand? And would you believe it's almost a proper medical diagnosis? It's what happens when you go to whack out the avocado seed with a knife and...miss entirely. This can result in cutting open your hand and a trip to the emergency room. While you might think, "I've opened dozens of avocados without a hospital visit," maybe don't press your luck. That's where this hack comes in.

www.mindbodygreen.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avocados#Nutrition#B5#B6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Recipescoastalbreezenews.com

What’s Your Favorite Way to Eat an Avocado?

My favorite way to eat an avocado is on toasted bread with mashed avocado, a dash of salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon. It is a quick, effortless, delicious, and healthy meal. You can add sliced hard-boiled eggs, a layer of thinly sliced juicy tomatoes and finish with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze. You may also substitute smoked salmon for the eggs and use tartar sauce for dressing. With creative variations, you can have avocado toast for breakfast, lunch or even dinner.
PetsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

4 Uniquely Obvious Ways to Remove Pounds of Pet Hair

Tis the season for dog hair everywhere. It seems that the season of shed is coming a bit late this year but none the less it is here and it is fierce. I am a Hudson Valley dog Mom and no I didn't adopt a dog that doesn't shed. I actually have a mutt that can shed tufts of hair as she walk during the warmer weather. Pearl has one of those water proof undercoats that comes out in big clumps and sticks to everything.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Avocado Hot Sauces

The all-new Avocado Hot Sauce by Herdez is made with real avocados and it enhances traditional hot sauce with a smooth and creamy texture, plus the cooling taste of avocado. The product has the potential to be used as a drizzle or a dip on a variety of foods, including everything from sandwiches and eggs to pizza.
Recipesonceuponachef.com

How to Cut an Avocado

Over the past few decades, avocados have exploded in popularity. With their creamy texture and mild flavor, avocados are full of heart-healthy fat, fiber, and other nutrients — and they are delicious added to salads and grain bowls, piled onto hearty bread and served as avocado toast, or mashed into guacamole (you can even mash it up with peas).
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Easy avocado on toast recipes

Check out these super simple avocado on toast recipes. We’ve come up with five quick and easy avocado on toast recipes including marmite on toast and Californian avocado toast. Read on for avocado on toast recipes and top tips about how to make your avocado on toast as brilliant as possible. Then, try our avocado recipes and healthy breakfast ideas.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

10 Ways to Whiten Laundry Without Bleach

A crisp white shirt or a perfectly cut white tee is a wardrobe classic. But have you taken a look at your white clothes lately? If they look a little grey or off-white, it may be time to brighten them. If you don't happen to have any chlorine bleach on hand, or if you prefer to skip the chemicals, here are some alternative ways to whiten your laundry, including some all-natural methods.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Soda To Drink This Summer, According to an Expert

When you need to entertain a crowd at a cookout or picnic, or just cool off after a hard day of work, nothing beats the heat of summer like a tall, cold glass of soda. While this sweet treat can hit the spot and stop sugar cravings in their tracks, the side effects of having this worst soda to drink add up.
GardeningMindBodyGreen

4 Surprisingly Easy Foods To Grow Yourself That Pack In Nutrients, From An MD

It's no secret that home gardens have exploded in popularity of late—whether you opt for mood-lifting flowers or are partial to edible plant plots. When it comes to the latter, family physician and science journalist Daphne Miller, M.D., welcomes the move toward homegrown harvest: "I'm seeing this expansion of the terrace, front yard, backyard, side yard, and sidewalk farming movement," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast (indoor windowsill gardens, too!). "I see that as a really amazing source of both nutrients and beautification in the neighborhood."
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Aldi’s 2-in-1 fire pit and grill is back and it’s the ultimate way to keep warm this summer

When it comes to outdoor entertaining, Aldi has thought of it all. Whether it’s a rattan tiki bar for hosting guests, a hanging egg chair to kick your feet up and relax, a £40 outdoor heater or a rope rocking chair and dining set, the retailer’s Specialbuys section is well worth keeping your eye on.It’s full of limited-edition deals that often sell out, but luckily for you, we’ve got all the details on what’s coming up. New to the party is a two-in-one grill and fire pit for cooking up a feast. Perfect for barbecues, gatherings, lazy Sundays spent in...
EnvironmentOne Green Planet

3 Ways You Could be Sending Plastic Into the Oceans Without Realizing It

In our modern-day society, there are few materials more ubiquitous than plastic. This synthetic material is used to wrap just about every product you can imagine – Whole Foods even came under fire earlier this year for selling plastic-wrapped oranges (which kinda defeats the purpose of them having natural wrappers in the form of their tough peel). It can be extremely difficult to cut it out of our lives altogether … but it is important, for many reasons, that we try.
ElectronicsLake Geneva Regional News

15 ways to stay cool this summer without AC

For the times we can't be in air conditioning 24/7, there are thankfully many low-cost, energy-efficient ways to cool off during summer heat that work and don't involve sitting in a bath of ice water all day.
Grocery & SupermaketForks Over Knives

Jackfruit Jambalaya

This vegan version of the classic Louisiana Creole stew features young jackfruit in brine, which you can find in Asian groceries and well-stocked supermarkets. The brine tends to be very high in sodium, so thoroughly rinse and drain the jackfruit before you use it in any recipe. Jackfruit has a chewy, meaty texture and soaks up the luscious flavors of the sauce as it cooks.
Recipesonceuponachef.com

Summer Avocado Salad

This summery avocado salad with crisp bell peppers, crunchy cucumbers, and juicy tomatoes is bursting with flavor and nutrition. A good salad has lots of contrasting colors, textures, and flavors, and this avocado salad has it all: buttery chunks of avocado, juicy cherry tomatoes, crisp yellow bell peppers, crunchy cucumbers, fresh herbs, and a tangy vinaigrette that brings all the elements together. If you have time, let the salad sit for at least 20 minutes before adding the avocados. This process draws out the juices from the vegetables, especially the cucumbers and tomatoes, and flavors the vinaigrette. Also, be sure to use a light hand when mixing in the avocados; they will start to break down the more you toss them. Serve the salad as a light lunch or side dish to grilled meats for supper.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Actual Veggies

Unlike the plant-based protein options currently in the marketplace, the Actual Veggies line isn’t trying to approximate the taste of meat. Every ¼-pound, thick-cut Actual Veggies patty is filled with fresh veggie-only ingredients, and is gluten-, soy- and nut-free, vegan; kosher and Certified Non-GMO, with no fillers, preservatives or unpronounceable ingredients. The naturally colorful line consists of The Actual Black Burger, made with black beans, carrots, red onions, red peppers, parsnips, oats, cassava flour, lemon and a signature spice blend, and containing 8 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; The Actual Orange Burger, made with sweet potatoes, carrots, red peppers, cauliflower, navy beans, oats, onions, lemon, cassava flour and a signature spice blend, and containing 6 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; The Actual Purple Burger, made with beets, carrots, onions, quinoa, navy beans, oats, lemons, cassava flour and a signature spice blend, and containing 8 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; and The Actual Green Burger, made with kale, broccoli, zucchini, oats, parsnips, navy beans, peas, quinoa, hemp seeds, lemon cassava flour, and a signature spice blend, and containing 7 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 180 calories. A 2-pack of any variety of Actual Veggies retails for a suggested $8.99.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fresh Avocado Concession Stands

AvoEats by AFM is a new fresh avocado concession stand created in a partnership between Avocados From Mexico and Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. AvoEats by AFM launched on Fenway Park's Opening Day on April 1st, a day when fans were safely let back into the stadium after months of not being able to see live sports in person. The concession stand is described as a place to get a new take on ballpark staples thanks to the addition of fresh guacamole.
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Grocery & Supermakettriathlete.com

15 Delicious (And Nutritious!) Summer Snacks

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Always hungry? The days are longer and warmer, which means you’re probably logging more miles and, as a result, your stomach is often growling at you. So it makes sense that you may find yourself snacking more than normal to silence it.