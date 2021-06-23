Cancel
Paragould, AR

Paragould's Fidus Global Charts Course With State Air Quality Project

By Todd Traub
Arkansas Business
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rough year to be in business, let alone start one. But rather than be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, controls engineering firm Fidus Global LLC of Paragould is leaning into the aftermath as it completes its first year of operation. The company is partnering with AI and analytics firm mCloud Technologies Corp., of Canada, to provide indoor air quality systems for buildings operated by the state of Arkansas.

